After Granada held Barca, Koeman defends his direct approach.

After being accused of violating Barcelona’s attacking traditions in a 1-1 draw at home to Granada on Monday, Ronald Koeman defended his direct tactics.

As Barca threw in 54 crosses in pursuit of an equalizer, Koeman pulled Gerard Pique off the bench to play up front with Luuk de Jong, with Ronald Araujo, another central defender, also thrown into the attack.

After Domingos Duarte had given Granada an early lead, Araujo scored in injury time, but the Barcelona fans’ whistles at the conclusion showed that a point was not nearly enough.

Koeman explained, “We modified our style a little bit.” “The gaps were not in the midst, but rather out wide. We went with Pique, De Jong, and Araujo, and we got the draw from one of those crosses.”

After last week’s 3-0 Champions League thrashing at home to Bayern Munich, in which his team failed to register a single shot on goal, Koeman’s situation was already precarious.

Following the last defeat to Granada, he was told that supporters were more upset with Barcelona’s style than with the outcome.

“What do you do if you see a list of players? Do you want to play tiki-taki? When there are no spaces, tiki-taki?” Koeman stated.

“We did what we had to do,” says the narrator. We attempted to win in a different way. We don’t have any one-on-one or high-speed gamers. We’re discussing… I won’t say much more because it appears like I have to dispute on everything.”

On Sunday, Koeman said he was “cool” and had no concerns about his job security at Barcelona, but an already tense relationship with club president Joan Laporta will be stretched further if results and performances do not improve.

Domingos Duarte put Granada in ahead with 85 seconds left on the clock.

Sergio Escudero beat Sergio Busquets twice to the ball and then to the line, where he feed Duarte, who snuck in front of Frenkie de Jong at the back post.

Granada had a chance to extend their advantage when Jorge Molina volleyed over a cross from the lively Darwin Machis.

Sergi Roberto deflected a shot against the crossbar to start a late burst of pressure near the end of the first half, during which Araujo went close with two headers in short succession.

At halftime, Luuk de Jong replaced Sergi Roberto, signalling.