After Gini Wijnaldum’s departure provoked a vote, Alisson Becker claims the Liverpool captaincy.

Alisson, the Liverpool goalkeeper, has revealed that he was elected captain by his teammates for the Reds’ past two Champions League games.

In the absence of a number of senior players, the Brazilian assumed the armband against Porto and AC Milan, respectively. Without Jordan Henderson in the side, a number of experienced players would have accepted the duty.

The Reds went on to win both games, advancing to the competition’s last-16 with six victories from six games.

Alisson recounted how he was among a group of players who may be chosen as captain, but Jurgen Klopp decided to put the issue to a vote among his teammates.

How Naby Keita’s situation has changed has ‘humbled’ James MaddisonJurgen Klopp will already dread the worst for the crucial Chelsea meeting as the Liverpool myth has been shattered.

“In Europe, (the captain) is usually the player with the most experience or games,” Alisson told ESPN Brasil.

“We had a group of four captains recently, and they were all injured.” When Klopp had to choose, he went with Firmino since he had more games. And, in an unusual turn of events at the time, the coach held a vote among the players to select new captains.

“Wijnaldum was also gone. As a result, the number of captains has increased to six. One of them who voted was me.

“I’m delighted for the team’s confidence, but I believe that everyone is crucial in this leadership issue, whether it’s the armband or not.” That sense of leadership is crucial as a goalkeeper.” Alisson also applauded Claudio Taffarel’s recent appointment to Klopp’s coaching staff, since the Reds No.1 has previously worked with his compatriot with the Brazilian national team.

“He’s a really special person for me professionally, but we’ve also developed a bond,” he added. He’s an amazing individual.

” He was without a club until this opportunity to work with him arose at Liverpool. Personally, I’ve always wished for a Brazilian to train goalkeepers in Europe.

“As I mentioned, Liverpool offered the possibility, and it was discussed internally.” The club has a goalkeeper-development attitude at the academy, which can help us a lot in our day-to-day work. It’s one-of-a-kind. ” “The summary comes to an end.”