After FSG receives the Liverpool news they desired, they are free to prepare for the future.

The last time Liverpool fans were able to sit side by side and cheer for their beloved Reds at Anfield occurred on March 11, 2020.

The last 16 Champions League match against Atletico Madrid drew 52,000 fans and quickly became the focus of much rage after governments and governing bodies deemed it appropriate to allow 3,000 fans from Spain to travel to the UK for the match while fears of a mysterious virus bringing life as we know it to a halt grew.

Soon later, the pandemic struck, and the Atletico game was the last to be played in front of a full house at Anfield before the Premier League was postponed until June, with games played behind closed doors. It was a campaign that would deny Liverpool fans the opportunity to properly embrace the occasion in their spiritual home after waiting 30 years for another English crown.

As football was restarted, empty stadiums became the norm, and while a limited number of players were allowed back until 2020, a spike in cases quickly put an end to that. Fans would only get a taste of life after the epidemic in the final game of the 2020/21 season, when 10,000 fans were allowed to watch the Reds clinch third place and a Champions League position.

But, for a long time, the date on the horizon has been July 19, when large-scale meetings will be allowed once again, a day that offered Premier League clubs hope that they would be able to resume normal operations next season after dealing with the financial disaster created by the pandemic.

With the Premier League season starting on August 14 and the Reds’ first home game seven days later on August 21, the green light has been given for capacity crowds to return ahead of that date, allowing Liverpool to plan for a packed Anfield once more, 18 months after the last time it was witnessed.

The government has confirmed that social distancing laws would be relaxed on July 19, providing another another benefit to clubs and fans. The summary comes to a close.