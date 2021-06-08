After Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition, Mike Tyson wants Logan Paul to fight Badou Jack.

After going the distance against Floyd Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) in an exhibition contest in Miami, Florida, Mike Tyson feels YouTube star Logan Paul (0-1) should fight Badou Jack.

Despite being outclassed throughout the battle, Paul managed to complete all eight three-minute rounds against the five-class world champion at Hard Rock Stadium, despite appearing to be on the verge of being knocked out at one point.

Tyson was impressed by Paul’s performance and believes he is ready to fight a professional fighter in a sanctioned boutâ€”Sunday’s was only Paul’s second fight, and his professional debut resulted in a loss to fellow YouTube sensation KSI in 2019â€”and face former world champion Badou Jack (24-3-3, 13 KOs).

During an Instagram Live session with veteran boxer Zab Judah on Monday, Tyson remarked, “I’m trying to get Logan Paul to fight Badou Jack.”

“I’m curious to hear what he [Paul] has to say about that fight. He’ll absolutely fight Badou Jack if he fights Floyd [Mayweather].”

Fighting Jack, who overcame Dervin Colina by fourth-round TKO before the main event on Sunday, would be a very different test for Paul, according to Judah.

He responded, “That’s a true fight now.”

“He [Paul] battles Badou,” says the narrator. Logan, Jack Paul is going to have a serious struggle on his hands. That’s a very different battle. If you fight that guy, Badou will fight back. Badou is on his way to fight. Badou does nothing except fight.”

A world champion in two different classes, the 37-year-old Swede held the WBC super-middleweight belt between 2014 and 2017 and the WBA light-heavyweight title in 2017.

Before his battle with Colina on Sunday, Jack weighed in at 175 pounds, but he hinted that he could move up to cruiserweight.

“I’m a large guy,” he says. After the bout, he told reporters, “I walk around heavy so that I can move up to cruiserweight.”

“I want to be a three-division champion, and I fight better when I don’t have to lose a lot of weight,” he says.

Paul, meanwhile, tipped the scale at 189.5 pounds and Mayweather weighed in at 155 pounds.

The Florida State Boxing Commission did not officially sanction the bout, due to the large disparity in size and the yawning gap in experience between the two.

