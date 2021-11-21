After finally sacking Solskjaer, United will appoint an interim manager.

Manchester United ended Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s three-year stint as manager at Old Trafford on Sunday, although the club intends to announce a permanent successor until the conclusion of the season.

The 4-1 humiliation at the hands of struggling Watford on Saturday was the final straw for United’s board, who had remained by Solskjaer despite humiliating home defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City in previous weeks.

Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick, who was a member of Solskjaer’s coaching staff, will take command of the club’s remaining games while the club searches for an interim manager until the conclusion of the season.

“Ole will always be an icon at Manchester United,” the club stated in a statement. “It is with regret that we have reached this tough decision.”

“While the last few weeks have been discouraging, they should not overshadow the three years of work he has put in to establish the foundations for long-term success.”

Solskjaer departs with United already out of the Premier League championship race, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea and in seventh place in the table, having also exited the League Cup.

“This club means everything to me, and we’re a good match together,” Solskjaer said. “Unfortunately, I couldn’t get the results we needed, and it’s time for me to stand away.”

“You understand how much this club means to me and what I set out to accomplish here. I wanted us to take the next step in challenging for the league and winning trophies for the club, the fans, the players, and the staff.” On Tuesday, Carrick’s debut game as manager will be a critical Champions League match against Villarreal.

Another loss in Spain might mean that the Red Devils will need both results in the last round of Group F fixtures to avoid crashing out at the group stage for the second season in a row.

“In the end, Ole was unable to elicit a performance from them. “I’m not shocked today that the players look sapped of confidence,” Gary Neville, a former United captain and teammate of Solskjaer, remarked.

“They need to nail down the next appointment, which will most likely be around the end of the season.”

"They haven't planned for this, and they haven't made any preparations." It's deteriorated so swiftly and in such a dreadful way." The anticipation that surrounding the club in August when Cristiano Ronaldo made a surprise comeback to Old Trafford contrasts strongly with a run of five defeats in Solskjaer's final seven league games.