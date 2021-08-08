After FIFA accepts Everton, Richarlison must keep his gold medal pledge.

Richarlison has had a hectic few months.

Despite the fact that Everton’s final match of the 2020/21 season was on May 23, the 24-year-old was only getting started.

Richarlison has represented his country in World Cup qualifications, the Copa America, and the Olympic Games, and has had a tremendous amount of success.

In the last 11 weeks, the Brazilian has visited 20 locations and competed in four tournaments across three continents, helping Brazil win the Copa America and an Olympic gold medal.

After a difficult season, some Premier League players will have enjoyed a summer holiday, but Richarlison’s workload has only become more hectic.

As he described his decision to compete in all of Brazil’s recent competitions, Richarlison’s desire to represent his nation has guaranteed that this experience hasn’t felt like too much of an ask.

He told FIFA, “I’m undoubtedly crazy for football and for the Seleço jersey.”

“I sacrificed my vacations and the opportunity to spend time with my family to attend the Olympics. It’s been nearly two years since I’ve seen them properly. I went to see them just after the Copa America, but I only had two days.

“Obviously, the campaign was taxing, but I’m not exhausted. I do what millions of people wish they could do. I am fortunate in that I am not exhausted. When I retire, I’ll relax.”

Given Brazil’s victory in the men’s Olympic football final on Saturday, the Everton forward must now fulfill a promise he made.

When asked about the possibility of tasting Olympic success, the former Watford midfielder stated that if his country made it all the way to the final, he would get a tattoo.

“I had no intention of getting a tattoo. “However, if Brazil wins Olympic gold, I will undoubtedly receive one,” he told FIFA.

“All I’d have to do now is remember the occasion. Going down in history would mean so much.”