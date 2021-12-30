After Ferran Torres, Barcelona is’very close’ to completing their next signing.

Barcelona may be on the approach of bringing in another English Premier League player.

Barcelona has completed the transfer of Manchester City’s Ferran Torres for a reported fee of €55 million ($62 million) plus €10 million ($11.3 million) in variables ahead of the January transfer window, the club announced.

Torres joined the Catalans on a five-year agreement and is set to make his debut soon.

Apart from Torres, Barcelona is thought to be keeping tabs on Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta.

The club’s pursuit of Azpilicueta has finally paid off, with a preliminary agreement in place to sign the experienced defender.

According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Azpilicueta is “extremely close” to finalizing his free transfer to Barcelona at the end of the season.

This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Azpilicueta and Barcelona are getting closer to completing the transfer, according to Romero, who added that “just a few personal concerns can reverse the path of the operation.”

Azpilicueta’s current contract with the Blues will expire at the end of the season, and he will be free to negotiate with other clubs on January 1, 2022.

Barcelona is apparently poised to strike, but prior to the announcement, rumors suggested that Azpilicueta is adamant about staying at Chelsea and is willing to battle for his spot.

While nothing has been confirmed, previous statements from reputable journalist Eduardo Inda and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel indicate that the 32-year-old is unlikely to leave the club.

“Chelsea has a one-year unilateral renewal clause, which it will employ,” Inda said. “If Chelsea decides to keep him, he will have to stay, and he will not be able to join Barca.”” Tuchel told Chelsea’s official website, “I don’t see any difficulty here.” “It’s very clear what the situation is between Azpi [Azpilicueta], me, and the club.” He is the captain of our ship. He has every opportunity to stay as long as he wants and become the legend he currently is.” The manager remarked, “He is a fantastic captain and a fantastic player.”

Azpilicueta has appeared in 19 games for the Blues this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

He is best known for leading the Chelsea team to the UEFA Champions League victory in 2021.

Since then, his name has been linked to a variety of clubs across Europe.