After fatally shooting cinematographer, Alec Baldwin says his “heart is broken.”

Alec Baldwin, a Hollywood actor, said his “heart is torn” after fatally shooting a cinematographer with a toy gun on the set of a Western he was filming in New Mexico.

The actor from the United States claimed he was completely working with a police inquiry “to determine how this tragedy transpired.”

He said, “There are no words to express my sorrow and anguish over the horrific accident that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply loved colleague of ours.”

“My heart is torn for her husband, their son, and everyone who knew and loved Halyna,” he continued.

The rest of the cast and crew of “Rust,” in which Baldwin plays the protagonist in a 19th century film about an accidental homicide, were “devastated” by the incident, and work has been halted, according to a statement released to US media.

In a statement, the Santa Fe sheriff said Hutchins and director Joel Souza “were shot when a prop handgun was discharged by Alec Baldwin.”

Hutchins, 42, was flown to the hospital by helicopter but died as a result of her injuries, whereas Souza, 48, was transferred by ambulance and was being treated.

Souza was eventually released from the hospital, according to a text from him, as tweeted by “Rust” actress Frances Fisher.

“Detectives interrogated Mr. Baldwin,” said Juan Rios, a spokesman for the Santa Fe sheriff’s office.

“He gave them statements and responded to their questions.” He voluntarily entered the building and exited after completing his interviews. There have been no charges filed and no arrests made.” The incident occurred in the middle of a scenario that was being rehearsed or filmed, according to Rios.

The Santa Fe New Mexican released photos of a distraught-looking Baldwin taken in the sheriff’s office parking lot following the tragedy.

The 63-year-old actor was observed in tears by a reporter after being questioned by detectives, according to the newspaper.

In one shot, a man appears to be doubled over, which is thought to be Baldwin.

“There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks,” a spokeswoman for Baldwin told PEOPLE magazine on Thursday.

The film’s production company said in a statement to US media that the cast and crew were “extremely grieved by today’s tragedy, and we express our sincere condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones.”

We've put the picture on hold for an uncertain amount of time and.