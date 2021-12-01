After Farhad Moshiri’s’ready’ declaration, Rafa Benitez makes Everton selling admission.

Rafa Benitez believes Everton must ‘learn’ from other teams that have sold players and used the cash to develop their squad.

Benitez said the club needs to better manage their transfer budget by’selling some players at a profit’ in response to a query on Farhad Moshiri’s support.

When asked to elaborate on his remarks, the Everton manager stated that financial fair play regulations must demonstrate to the club that player sales must become a more vital source of revenue if the club is to raise funds to enhance its team.

In the summer, Benitez was limited to just £1.7 million in transfer fees and expected to have ‘not too much’ money in January.

And the Spaniard believes Everton’s decision-makers should study how other teams have sold players ‘at the appropriate time’ to help the club reinvest and minimize its dependency on Moshiri’s cash.

The Blues have made a large profit from the sales of players such as Romelu Lukaku, John Stones, and Idrissa Gueye since Moshiri arrived at Goodison Park, but Benitez believes more can be done.

“It means we have to get the most out of our players from now to the end,” he explained, “but also thinking about the long-term future.”

“Doing the correct thing at the appropriate time is critical.

“If you don’t, you won’t be able to spend money every year, therefore you’ll have to manage.”

“Some clubs have sold players at the proper time and upgraded their squads with the money they got.”

“That’s something we’ll have to get used to.”

“The owner is willing to spend money, but we can’t go on spending forever without bringing money in.”

“So I think we’ll have to be clever in the future, but for now, we have to make sure we can get the most out of our players.”