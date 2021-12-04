After Farhad Moshiri’s claim, Rafa Benitez will be wary of Marco Silva and Ronald Koeman.

For Evertonians, the events surrounding the Merseyside derby this week have a bleak familiarity.

Once again, a lackluster performance resulted in a humiliating defeat to their opponents.

They were once again left waiting for communication from the club’s decision-makers, who appear to be increasingly rudderless.

And, once again, they had to go to a national radio station the morning after a new low to find out what Everton owner Farhad Moshiri thought of the situation.

It was unmistakably a “slap in the face.”

While the contents of the text to Jim White appeared to miss the point around Evertonians’ rage – the majority of the rage inside Goodison Park on Wednesday was directed at the board, not Rafael Benitez – there was also a familiarity about what Moshiri had to say in his outsourced statement.

He said, “Football is about disaster one day and glory the next.” “Rafa is a terrific manager, and the injuries are mostly to blame for the underperformance. We’ll have a full team in the next two weeks, and results will improve in the interim.

“Rafa will need time to establish himself in the squad. He’ll be backed up to provide the team more depth. Managers require time to function. I’m confident we’ll have a strong second half of the season.” While these words may appear to be robust support for a manager who has supervised Everton’s worst run in the Premier League in 22 years, a study through the talkSPORT archives reveals that Moshiri’s comments can be hollow.

Ronald Koeman must have been relieved to gain Moshiri’s complete support on October 2, 2017, as he battled as Everton manager after a summer of expensive expenditure.

After a 1-0 home loss to Burnley, Moshiri told talkSPORT, “We are in a difficult moment.” “We’re still in the early stages, and Koeman has my full backing.” Our fans are fantastic, and they deserve more. We are aware of our supporters’ sincere and objective expectations, and we will not disappoint them.” Koeman was fired 27 days later.

Moshiri then told talkSPORT in February 2019 that Everton was his favorite team. “The summary has come to an end.”