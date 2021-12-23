After fans learnt the hard way, Carlo Ancelotti reminded Rafa Benitez of the Everton challenge.

In football, if a week is a long time in politics, two years seems like a lifetime since Carlo Ancelotti came at Everton.

Blues were hailing the arrival of their early Christmas present in the form of European football ‘royalty’ about this time last year.

Despite never staying in a position longer than two seasons in any of his coaching positions outside of Milan during a quarter-century in the dugout – a trait he would eventually repeat at Goodison Park – Ancelotti signed a lucrative four-and-a-half year contract that would keep him at the club until the club’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in 2024.

“This is a terrific club with a rich history and a very passionate fan base,” he said when he was named Everton manager.

“The owner and the board have a clear vision to produce success and trophies.

“As a manager, that appeals to me, and I am ecstatic about the prospect of being able to collaborate with everyone at the club to make that vision a reality.”

Those sentiments rang hollow after his unexpected leave just a week after a 5-0 thrashing at champions Manchester City on the final day of the next Premier League season, returning to a Real Madrid side that had terminated him six years before.

When Howard Kendall returned to the Goodison Park hot seat, he described his previous employers Manchester City as a “love affair,” but Everton as “a marriage.”

The Blues, on the other hand, appear to have been an opportune grab under the mistletoe for Ancelotti after he fell victim to the caprice of eccentric Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who had threatened to sell the entire first team squad just weeks before his dismissal after they balked at the prospect of attending an impromptu training camp.

Despite both of them proving to be relative failures at Goodison, he’d find up facing Ronald Koeman in ‘El Clasico’ earlier this season — the world’s biggest game in club football – Everton proven to be just another fortuitous port of call. “The summary has come to an end.”