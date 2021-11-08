After falling further behind Verstappen in the title race, Hamilton blames Mercedes teammate Bottas.

Lewis Hamilton, the reigning Formula One champion, criticized Valtteri Bottas for allowing Max Verstappen to past him at the start of the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday.

Verstappen, who started second on the grid in Mexico, went on to win the race and extend his lead over Hamilton in the F1 2021 drivers’ championship to 19 points. With four races and 107 points remaining, the Dutchman, who is attempting to deny Hamilton a record seventh drivers’ title, has now won nine races this season.

Hamilton finished second, while Sergio Perez, Verstappen’s Mexican teammate, finished third at his home Grand Prix, his third consecutive P3 finish and fifth podium finish of the season.

Verstappen wasted little time as the green lights went off at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodrguez in Mexico City, despite Mercedes locking the front row in qualifying with Bottas on pole. At the first corner, he took the lead, slotting through a gap left by Bottas.

“Naturally, I had imagined it differently, in the sense that Valtteri would have gotten a better start, and I would have attempted to get into his tow. But, clearly, I was with him, which was a nice thing. Then I was just protecting my side of the track, trying to keep any Red Bull I could see in my rearview mirror behind me so no one could come up the inside “In a post-race interview on Sunday, Hamilton stated.

Since 2017, Hamilton has won the drivers’ championship in every season. In the current season, he has not won in the last three races, with Verstappen winning the last two in the United States and Mexico.

“I assumed Valtteri would follow suit, but he evidently left the door open for Max. And because Max was on the racing line, he did a fantastic job braking into turn one, leaving me with no hope because I was on the inside in the dirt “Hamilton continued.

Even Verstappen has credited his braking for putting him in the lead at the start of the race in Mexico City. “It was all about being late for your stop. I kept it on the track, and that was the difference in my race “After his victory, Verstappen was cited by BBC Sport as stating.

Mercedes' pledges were broken after Bottas lost his advantage at the first corner.