After failing to finish the Olympics, Laurel Hubbard praises the organizers for being inclusive.

After failing to complete her lifts in the women’s weightlifting event, Laurel Hubbard, the first openly transgender athlete to compete at an Olympic Games, has withdrawn from the tournament.

The New Zealander competed in the women’s super heavyweight +87kg division, however none of her three snatch attempts were successful.

On her first weight of 120kg, the weightlifter overbalanced, taking the bar behind her shoulders and losing control throughout the lift.

Hubbard returned to the floor for two attempts at 125kgs, but she was unable to complete the first lift and dropped the bar behind her during the second attempt, eliminating her from the competition.

Despite the fact that she looked to make one of the 125kg lifts and even celebrated with clenched fists, two of the three judges declared it invalid due to an elbow bending, according to ABC News.

Hubbard got plaudits from the tiny crowd after dropping the bar behind her during her third and final attempt. She acknowledged the crowd by placing her hands on her heart.

Hubbard was the oldest weightlifter competing in the Tokyo Olympics at 43 years old. It was also her first time competing in an Olympic Games.

After her performance, Hubbard issued a brief remark to the press.

THE LATEST RESULT FROM THE NEW ZEALAND TEAM: #WEIGHTLIFTING

A#EARNTHEFERN #[email protected] Laurel Hubbard DNF in the +87kg Women’s Weightlifting Group A#EARNTHEFERN #[email protected] Laurel Hubbard DNF in the +87kg Women’s Weightlifting Group

August 2, 2021 — The New Zealand Team (@TheNZTeam)

According to news.com.au, Hubbard stated, “Thank you so very much for your interest in my non-performance this evening.” “I know that from a sporting standpoint, I haven’t quite met the expectations that I’ve set for myself, or perhaps the expectations that my country has set for me.

“However, one of the things for which I am eternally thankful is the love and encouragement that fans in New Zealand have shown me, and I wish I could thank them all at this time, but there are simply too many to name. Thank you to everyone who has assisted me on my trip.

“One of the most common misconceptions about weightlifting is that it is a solo activity, but it is not. Behind every weightlifter is a group of people that provide assistance. This is a condensed version of the information.