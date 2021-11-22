After failing an alcohol test, ex-Raider Henry Ruggs was given two ankle monitors and avoided jail time.

After missing a necessary alcohol test following a deadly crash he’s suspected of causing by driving intoxicated, former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III avoided jail time and was allowed to remain on house arrest, but he must wear two ankle monitors, according to the Associated Press.

After a hearing on Ruggs’ delay with a remote breath-alcohol test on November 13, Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum told Ruggs and his counsel that she was “comfortable with a higher level of monitoring.”

“However, if there are any misses, difficulties, or alcohol detected in your system, you need to know that’s going to be a problem for this court moving forward,” she warned.

On one ankle, Ruggs will wear a continuous alcohol monitor and on the other, a GPS monitor.

Ruggs met the three-hour standard when he took the test “out of an excess of caution” after submitting a negative test on November 13, according to attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld.

Ruggs’ attorneys also offered testimony from two others who were with him when he missed the call and didn’t hear the monitor signal.

“Henry did the right thing by testing within the window,” Chesnoff said before the judge, standing alongside Ruggs. “Because his case has gotten so much publicity, he shouldn’t be penalized.” Ruggs has passed more than 77 breath-alcohol tests since his release from jail on $150,000 bail on November 3, according to his lawyer.

Chesnoff said Las Vegas police still have Ruggs’ cellphone and have given the monitoring company, SCRAM of Nevada, a new phone number.

Ruggs was required to submit a breath test after his court appearance after the hand-held device emitted a signal while he stood before the judge.

Ruggs, 22, and his girlfriend, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, were injured in a pre-dawn November 2 incident when Ruggs’ Chevrolet Corvette drove into the back of a Toyota RAV4 that caught fire, according to police and prosecutors.

Tina Tintor, a 23-year-old woman, was killed in the Toyota.

Chesnoff didn’t go into detail about Ruggs’ ailments, but he did tell the judge that a leg cast that had previously stopped him from wearing the ankle monitor had been removed.

