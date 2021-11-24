After extra Everton training, Tyler Onyango shares secret Rafa Benitez conversations.

Tyler Onyango has highlighted how Rafa Benitez has assisted him with extra practice as he has progressed through the Everton first squad.

In the final minutes of the Blues’ 3-0 defeat to Man City at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon, the midfielder made his Premier League debut, replacing Allan in added time.

That was the teenager’s second substitute appearance for the main team, following his debut against Sheffield Wednesday at Goodison Park in January.

Despite the result, he has since expressed his satisfaction at having finally made his debut in the top flight.

“A Premier League debut is what you dream of as a youngster, and to finally get on the pitch was fantastic,” Onyango told evertonfc.com.

“I was set, and all I cared about during my recuperation was getting back on the pitch and around the first team.” It’s amazing to actually accomplish it; it’s better than I could have dreamed.” Benitez has praised a number of young players, notably Onyango, throughout the season after seeing them impress in training sessions.

The midfielder has spoken out about the basic message he received from the manager ahead of his performance last weekend, and has revealed that he has been given further work by the manager.

He said, “The manager instructed me to simply enjoy it.”

“He’s been fantastic with me; during the international break, I was able to practice with the first team and right immediately he was offering me advice, asking me what my major shortcomings are and how I can improve them.”

“After training, he hung out with me to go over some extra material.” He’s a wonderful coach who’s already working on improving my game.

“I’m in good shape, match-fit.” Monday was my seventh game back from injury, and I’m growing stronger and more focused.

“I need to keep putting in excellent performances for the under-23s, and when I have opportunities to practice with the first team, I need to keep proving myself and showing what I can do, keep chipping away and seeing what happens.”

