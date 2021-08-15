After Everton’s win over Southampton, Ralph Hasenhuttl praises them as “wonderful.”

Abdoulaye Doucoure’s top corner strike was lauded by Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl as a “great shot.”

Everton’s midfielder arrowed an effort past Alex McCarthy from inside the area in the second half at Goodison Park on Saturday, putting his side ahead.

Southampton had taken the lead through Adam Armstrong, but Richarlison equalized early in the second half before Doucoure slammed home a second after collecting Alex Iwobi’s headed knock-down after 76 minutes.

Hasenhuttl stated, “It was a magnificent shot from outside the box.”

“I’m not sure whether [McCarthy] had a chance to salvage it.”

“It’s always difficult conceding such a goal from outside the box, into the corner,” he continued. I’m not sure if he had the opportunity to save it.”

Doucoure’s strike was his fourth in his Everton career.

“If we analyze it, the first half was extremely fantastic, nice,” Hasenhuttl remarked after the game. We were unable to maintain that level in the second half.

“In the second half, they [Everton] were quite powerful.

“It was a simple first goal, but it really pushed them. This isn’t a good time. We lacked the necessary strength to fight back. This was the reason for our defeat.”