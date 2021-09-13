After Everton’s win, Gary Lineker files a transfer claim for Demarai Gray.

Demarai Gray’s first four games for Everton couldn’t have gone any better, with three goals in four games.

Last month, the 25-year-old scored in Everton’s 2-2 draw with Leeds United, as well as their win against Brighton, and now he’s scored once more as Everton defeated Burnley 3-1 on Monday night.

Gray spent five years at Leicester City before joining Bayer Leverkusen earlier this year, and former Foxes legend Gary Lineker has praised the winger.

“Really thrilled for Demarai Gray,” he tweeted. He’s always had a lot of promise, and if he keeps playing like this, he could be the best buy of the season.”

Gray scored 13 goals in 160 appearances for Leicester, and with three goals already this season, he might do so much faster under Rafa Benitez.

In a £3 million transaction completed on January 31st, the England international went to the Bundesliga.

During his brief stay in Germany, he scored one goal before returning to England in July to join the Toffees.

Everton’s new manager, Rafa Benitez, has had a good start to his term, as they are one of just four teams yet to lose a game.

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United are all tied for first place with the Blues, while Benitez’s side is fourth on goal difference.

Everton fought back from a goal down to beat Burnley 3-1 on Monday night, with a Michael Keane header bringing them level before Andros Townsend and Gray scored two goals in short succession to complete a remarkable turnaround.