After Everton’s win against Arsenal, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher tell Ben Godfrey, “100% means that.”

Ben Godfrey was fortunate not to be sent off during Everton’s match against Arsenal, according to Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher.

After a challenge from Allan, the 23-year-old seemed to stamp on the face of Takehiro Tomiyasu, who was lying prone on the pitch.

The event was investigated by VAR, but it was determined that no retrospective punishment was warranted.

However, Neville believes Godfrey should have been sent packing, but understands why he stayed on the field.

“He obviously means it,” he remarked on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football when asked about the incident.

“However, I can see why VAR said it was an accident; we couldn’t prove it wasn’t a clear mistake.”

“But as a pro, you know that, that should’ve been a red, he meant it, but I can see why it isn’t a red.”

Jamie Carragher, a fellow pundit and former Liverpool defender, concurred with Neville’s assessment.

“He’s a really lucky guy,” she adds.

Everton overcame Arsenal 2-1 on Monday night to earn their first Premier League victory in nine games.

Martin Odegaard’s strike gave Arsenal the lead in first-half stoppage time, but Richarlison thought to have snatched a point as he headed past Aaron Ramsdale following Demarai Gray’s attempt that cannoned off the bar.

Gray then scored from 20 yards out in stoppage time to give the Toffees a much-needed three points, moving them up to 12th in the table.