After Everton’s transfer, Salomon Rondon praises Rafa Benitez and claims Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Salomon Rondon has expressed his delight at the prospect of reuniting with Rafa Benitez at Everton.

On deadline day earlier this week, the striker sealed his move to the Blues, signing a two-year agreement with the option of a third, and moved for free from Dalian Professional.

The 31-year-old will be reunited with the Spaniard in command at Goodison Park for the third time, having previously worked together at the Chinese Super League club and Newcastle United.

And the Venezuelan international has opened up on how Benitez transformed his thinking as a striker and why he is excited to work with him again.

“I enjoy it a lot because he is the manager that changed my thinking and how I see the game, and what he requires from me to help the squad and my teammates,” Rondon said to evertontv.

“We were at Newcastle together, and he went through the important things for a striker in great detail. It was the same in China.

“Now it’s the same, since I saw the three games Everton played and I recognize myself in Rafa’s style of play.

“It’s an honour for me as well that a manager like Rafa Benitez has faith in me. That means a lot to me, and I’m overjoyed.

“It’s all about the finishing and movement. I’ve seen for myself that all I want to do is score goals and assist. I’m a striker, therefore I want to score goals and assist.

“However, the most essential thing is to move to help the team, to make room for another player, or for myself if a defender is close by.

“He transformed my perception of football because, for a club and its players, the team is the most essential thing.

“His team management is unique because in some games, you have to put in extra effort or work extremely hard to gain the points.

“He demonstrated to the players that you can push yourself to the limit. The prospect of winning the game is always present, but you must work hard to achieve it.”

After sealing his move to Goodison Park, Rondon will provide cover for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

