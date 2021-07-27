After Everton’s transfer, Asmir Begovic admits Rafa Benitez and Marcel Brands.

Asmir Begovic has confessed that Marcel Brands and Rafa Benitez were a “huge pull” in luring him to Everton, and he believes that the present group should be competing for European football.

Last Monday, the new Blues goalkeeper announced his arrival, signing a 12-month contract with the option of a second year.

When he signed his contract, he became the club’s second signing of the summer, following the arrival of Andros Townsend earlier that day.

However, Begovic revealed that he had been aware of the move for some time and that the individuals in charge of Everton were a major factor in persuading him to join the club.

“Probably during the last couple of weeks,” the 34-year-old told talkSPORT.

“I had heard rumors that a handful of clubs were interested in me, and once my status at Bournemouth was obvious, things began to move a little faster.

“I’ve known for a few weeks, but things really heated up last week, and things went very quickly.

“It’s a fantastic club, a huge club.

“The individuals in control, Marcel Brands and Rafa Benitez, are major pulls.

“I believe the group has a lot of potential and that we can accomplish a lot.”

Begovic was brought in to give backup to Jordan Pickford as the club’s No. 1 goalkeeper, as well as to fight him for the position.

And the Bosnian international is confident that he and his teammates can compete for European spots next season, and he is committed to being as competitive as possible in his position.

“I believe the first thing we need to do next year is be better,” he added.

“This club has earned the right to compete for European berths and, ideally, to win those spots. Everything is in place for us to accomplish our goal.

“We have the manager, and I believe we have a squad capable of competing with the very best – and I believe that will be the overarching goal.

“Of course, as a competitor, you want to compete every day, play as many games as possible, and ideally contribute to the success of this squad.

“However, it is critical for me that the.”

“The summary comes to an end.”