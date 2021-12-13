After Everton’s substitution, Alan Pardew makes Richarlison point.

Richarlison should not have been brought off during Everton’s 3-1 defeat at Selhurst Park on Sunday, according to former Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew.

When Conor Gallagher was replaced by Salomon Rondon in the second half, the Toffees had already fallen behind to a Conor Gallagher goal, and they were soon 2-0 down after James Tomkins doubled Palace’s lead.

Rondon pulled one back, but Gallagher scored twice in injury time to give the Eagles a comfortable victory.

Richarlison got off to a good start after scoring in the Blues’ 2-1 win over Arsenal on Monday, and he also had two goals disallowed by VAR.

The decision by Rafael Benitez to bench the 24-year-old was met with boos from the travelling fans, and the Brazil forward showed his displeasure as he walked off the pitch.

Richarlison’s displeasure was understandable, but Pardew wasn’t impressed by his antics after the game.

“After Richarlison’s performance on Monday night, I believe he should have stayed on the pitch.” During the post-match analysis, Pardew informed Sky Sports.

“Up until that game, he hadn’t had a fantastic run since he was playing as a lone striker, which isn’t his function.”

“I can see why he was perplexed when he came off, but with my manager’s hat on, I don’t want him to respond like that.”

“You don’t want to see him upset, but in his defense, he was energetic on Monday night and he has that danger factor about him.”

“I believe he’s entitled to be disappointed,” fellow analyst Graeme Souness added, “but as a manager, you don’t want to see that reaction, but I can understand it.”

Everton are now 14th in the Premier League rankings, with a trip to title-chasing Chelsea scheduled for Thursday.