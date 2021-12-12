After Everton’s setback at Crystal Palace, Lucas Digne sends a message to Everton fans: ‘We have to.’

Everton’s Lucas Digne has promised fans that the club would ‘fight again’ after losing 3-1 to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Rafa Benitez’s team were defeated in the capital by a Conor Gallagher brace and a James Tomkins goal in what was a fairly uninspiring performance at Selhurst Park.

Patrick Vieira’s players sliced through the Blues with ease, punishing individual and team errors en route to a three-point victory.

Digne was left out of Everton’s matchday squad for the second time in a row, with Ben Godfrey chosen at left-back by Benitez.

Despite not taking part in the match, Digne sent a message to the fans afterward, promising a response from the first team.

He tweeted, “Head up and fight again.”

“The games come at a fast pace, and we have to keep up with them, just like we did against Arsenal.”

When asked why Digne had been kept out for the second week in a row prior to Sunday’s defeat, Benitez told Sky Sports: “He’s (Digne) training well and if he keeps training in the same way, he will have chances.”

According to a report in the Athletic this week, Digne and Benitez were involved in a training ground brawl in Spanish ahead of the Arsenal match, and the Everton manager seemed eager to make a point when previewing the Palace match on Friday.

“Typically, when you have interactions with players, those are private chats that you must keep private,” he explained.

“All I can say is that he’s been training, and we’ll have to decide if he’s available or not tomorrow.”