After Everton’s score, Rafa Benitez admits to Jarrad Branthwaite being transferred.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez says the club would reconsider sending Jarrad Branthwaite out on loan after the teenager scored a goal against Chelsea.

The 19-year-old was set to find a loan move in the January transfer window after signing a new long-term contract last week.

Branthwaite’s first Premier League game since July 2020 came as a result of Everton’s selection problem, and he made the most of it.

Everton drew level when Branthwaite connected with Anthony Gordon’s free-kick, capping a great effort as part of a back three.

Benitez stated that he wants to keep the young defender with the first-team group during the first half of the season in order to coach and develop him.

With Branthwaite’s performance, the club’s injury difficulties, and reservations about Covid, Everton’s January transfer plans may need to be shelved, according to the manager.

“At first, when I was thinking about him, I saw a young player who could train with us, be coached by us, and improve, so I wanted to see him,” he said. “I had the conversation with my staff, and over the last two weeks he has been training really well, so you can see he is improving and progressing.”

“If you believe they can progress, you want to keep them with us.”

“OK, we’ll see what happens now, and with Covid around, we’ll have to be extra cautious, like we were today.” We were missing 10-12 guys.

“Seeing the young players succeed was extremely essential.”

Injury and illness thwarted Benitez’s intentions, but Everton put in one of their most disciplined and determined displays of the season to earn a deserved point against Chelsea.

“You can say that because we have so many challenges with injuries, with illness, the way that the team was playing and reacting when we surrendered the goal showed character,” Benitez remarked when asked whether it was the most significant outcome of his Goodison stint.

“It’s a tremendous point, not just because it’s a point, but because of how we won it, and you can see the jubilation with the supporters, because everyone realized how crucial it was, and how difficult it was at the time.”

