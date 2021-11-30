After Everton’s replacement hint, Richarlison faces a problem, and Demarai Gray must make a decision.

Richarlison’s return from suspension will almost certainly see him start for Everton against Liverpool.

After picking up his fifth booking of the season at Manchester City, the Brazil international was forced to sit out Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Brentford, but he is now eligible again.

Given Salomon Rondon’s persistent troubles – the trip to west London was his 10th game without a goal – Richarlison, who scored the opening goal in Everton’s 2-0 win at Anfield in the most recent Merseyside Derby, might lead the attack at the cost of the misfiring Venezuelan.

Rafa Benitez is unlikely to make any changes to his back five unless Yerry Mina is confirmed fit, but with Demarai Gray having recovered from his early injury at the Etihad to come off the bench against the Bees, the summer signing will be pressing for a return to the starting XI.

If the former Bayer Leverkusen winger returns, it’ll almost certainly be at the expense of either Alex Iwobi or Anthony Gordon, who has now gone 37 games without scoring in senior club football.

Given Benitez’s unwillingness to make changes at Brentford – although trailing from the 24th minute onwards, he made only one alteration – there aren’t many other options.

The only other realistic option would be to recall Fabian Delph, who started the previous two games against Tottenham Hotspur and his former club Manchester City, to replace Allan or Abdoulaye Doucoure, or one of the aforementioned more attacking midfielders, if Blues manager Antonio Conte opts for a more cautious approach to try to contain their free-scoring neighbors.