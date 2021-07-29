After Everton’s pre-season tour, Rafa Benitez confirms Jean Philippe-inclusion. Gbamin’s

Jean-Philippe Gbamin is expected to be “challenging” for a spot in Everton’s starting lineup for the new season’s first game.

Gbamin, 25, has appeared in all four pre-season games, and Rafa Benitez thinks he is “growing stronger.”

Gbamin is looking to relaunch his Everton career under Benitez after suffering a series of ailments that have limited him to just three appearances since joining for £25 million in the summer of 2019.

Benitez used Gbamin as a substitute in both of the club’s friendly games in Florida, and the Ivorian performed admirably both times.

And now, Everton boss Ronald Koeman claims that the midfielder will be in contention for the start of the new season against Southampton next month.

“It’s true, he’s had a lot of problems in the past, but now that he’s playing well and becoming stronger, I can see him fighting him for a position, which is excellent news for us,” Benitez added.

“Competition will raise the level of the players, as well as his own. He’s doing well, working as hard as the rest of the midfielders, and we’ll see how he progresses in a few weeks.”

Everton have one more pre-season friendly scheduled, against Manchester United on August 7 (12:45pm), although Benitez thinks they may play an intra-squad game at Finch Farm before the season starts.

“Obviously, the pre-season is for developing fitness and communication amongst the players,” he added, “but we still have to find a solution since this is a special year with the players returning from the Copa America and the Euros.”

“We are increasing the fitness of the players, but we are still a long way from where we want to be in the Premier League. Hopefully, in the next 14 days, things will be much better and we will be able to compete at the level we want to be at.”

“It is crucial to have a rival like Manchester United because they will allow us to see the caliber of the players,” Benitez stated.

“In terms of another game, I don’t see much room for it because we won’t have time with the players returning if we play another game.”

“The summary comes to an end.”