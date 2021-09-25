After Everton’s performance, Ozan Kabak leaves Liverpool fans saying the same thing.

Ozan Kabak, a former Liverpool defender, had a terrible afternoon for Norwich City as they lost 2-0 to Everton at Goodison Park.

Following a VAR examination, the 21-year-old conceded a penalty on 27 minutes when he seemed to carelessly kick out and catch Allan in the box.

Before the halftime, Andros Townsend converted a penalty to put the Blues ahead, and Abdoulaye Doucoure doubled their lead on 77 minutes.

After a challenge on Salomon Rondon in the second half, Kabak was booked and may have received a second yellow before being substituted with 20 minutes remaining.

The former Liverpool midfielder joins Norwich on a season-long loan from Schalke, with a £11.1 million buyout option.

It’s been a rocky start to life with Norwich, and Liverpool supporters believe the club made the right decision not to sign him on a long-term basis.

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip were all sidelined with long-term injuries during the second part of last season, thus he spent the second half of the season on loan at Anfield.

This summer, the Turkey international was connected with a number of Premier League clubs, including Leicester City, but he ultimately signed with Daniel Farke’s side.

Kabak’s new squad is now at the bottom of the Premier League league, with no points so far this season.