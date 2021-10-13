After Everton’s move, Abdoulaye Doucoure makes a ‘frustrating’ Carlo Ancelotti accusation.

Last season, Abdoulaye Doucoure claimed he was “sacrificed” in Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton system.

After years of rumours about a transfer from Watford, the midfielder arrived at Goodison Park in the summer of 2020.

The Frenchman made an immediate impact after joining the Blues, but some felt he might contribute even more if he was moved to a different position.

Rafa Benitez has given Doucoure the chance to express himself a little more this season, and Everton have reaped the benefits.

And the midfielder has now revealed that he was upset last season when he was forced to sacrifice himself for the team in Ancelotti’s approach.

“I was a little bit sacrificed in that system – but I showed a couple of times I could score,” Doucoure told evertonfc.com.

“This season, everyone can see that I can also contribute assists.” So, admittedly, last season was a little frustrating.

“I wanted to prove to myself that I could score goals.” Midfielders are expected to score five or six goals per season, and I was unable to do so. “However, I sacrificed myself for the team.” In midfield, I made a lot of recoveries and did a good job of defending. That was the case.

“There are times when you just have to listen to the boss and play the way he wants.”

Doucoure has been a different performer thus far this season.

In just seven Premier League appearances, the Frenchman has two goals and four assists, solidifying himself as one of Benitez’s most important players.

The 28-year-old is frequently regarded as an underappreciated component of the team, but he is determined to gain the respect he deserves.

“Every time I step on the field, my biggest objective is to prove to everybody that I am a fantastic footballer capable of great things,” Doucoure stated.

“I understand that my style of play will offend certain individuals. However, in order to demonstrate that I am a good player, I must play hard and practice really hard.

"You can accomplish a lot of excellent things when you have confidence and independence." They were outstanding assists against Burnley, United, and others.