After Everton’s future comments, Rafa Benitez dismissed Richarlison’s new contract speculation.

Rafa Benitez has stated that his latest talk with Richarlison did not touch the striker’s potential new Everton contract.

The Brazil international is presently sidelined with a knee injury sustained against Burnley last month, but he recently opened up about his future plans.

The 24-year-old expressed his love for the Blues and the Goodison Park faithful, but confessed that a move elsewhere may happen in the future if it was in the best interests of both himself and the club.

Everton signed Richarlison to a new deal in 2019, which will keep him on Merseyside until 2024.

Benitez had previously stated that he had lunch with Richarlison and his representatives on Friday, but has since clarified that the talks did not include any prospective new contract.

“I had lunch with him and his people, it was a good conversation talking about his fitness, rehabilitation, and the future,” the employer stated.

“However, we were not discussing anything else.

“I believe he is content; he has a long-term contract.” It’s merely to make sure he’ll be back to score goals for us as soon as possible.”

While Richarlison is still out with an injury, Jordan Pickford returned last week from his own setback to maintain a clean sheet against Norwich City.

The 27-year-old has been called up to represent England during the upcoming international break, with the Three Lions scheduled to face Andorra and Hungary later this month.

Benitez acknowledged that Pickford is fit to join up with his country, but intimated that he would like Gareth Southgate and his staff to rest him at some point.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman stated, “He will be fit to play for us, and if he is fit to play for us, he can play for England.”

“I don’t mean to offend anyone, but some of the games are a waste of time. I believe this will be simple to handle.

“I’ll tell you what, you can handle that!”

Everton host Manchester United at Old Trafford this week, and they could face a man who was connected with them in the final days of the summer transfer season.

The Blues were rumored to be interested in. “The summary has come to an end.”