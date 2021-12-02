After Everton’s derby defeat, Farhad Moshiri affirms Rafa Benitez’s stance through text message.

In a text message to talkSPORT host Jim White, Farhad Moshiri indicated that he believes Rafa Benitez needs more time as Everton manager.

The club is under increasing pressure, which culminated in enraged scenes during Wednesday’s Merseyside derby, particularly following the final whistle of a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Goodison Park.

Throughout the game, chants of “sack the board” could be heard on several occasions, and the manager and players were once again the target of much rage.

Moshiri, on the other hand, has defended his boss, insisting that he would not be fired.

White, who hosts a talkSPORT morning program, has been in touch with the Blues owner on a daily basis and shared a text message from him on Thursday.

After another stunning setback for the club, Moshiri declared that the manager “needs more time,” claiming that his side has now gone eight games without a Premier League win.

On Wednesday, the Blues were behind 2-0 early in the game with to goals from Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah, but Demarai Gray pulled one back before the break.

Salah’s second goal and Diogo Jota’s score in the second half, however, doomed Everton to loss – and provoked violent scenes in the terraces.