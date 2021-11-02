After Everton’s defeat to Wolves, Dominic Calvert-Lewin admits that he was “helpless.”

While watching Everton lose 2-1 to Wolves on Monday night, Dominic Calvert-Lewin claimed he felt “helpless.”

After a flawless start to the season, in which he scored in each of his three league appearances, the Blues striker has been out since August.

Despite Alex Iwobi provided hope of a comeback midway through the second half, Wolves handed Rafa Benitez’s side their third straight defeat.

Calvert-Lewin was a guest pundit for the game on Monday Night Football, and he stated he feels the squad has what it takes to get out of their slump – but expressed his disappointment at not being able to assist on the field.

He told Sky Sports, “I think we’ve got a squad of young, motivated players, with a good blend of old and young.”

“Unfortunately, we have a couple guys out with injuries right now, and I’m feeling a little useless standing here.”

“I want to be able to assist my teammates and participate – and I can’t wait to get back on the field – but I’m confident in the lads’ ability to do so.”

Everton have a difficult few weeks ahead of them, with four of their next five games against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal.

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Yerry Mina have joined Calvert-Lewin on the sidelines, while Lucas Digne was also out against Wolves, despite Richarlison starting his first game since his injury.

The 24-year-old is certain that the Blues can recover from their dismal form, but he has expressed sympathy for Everton fans.

“It’s difficult because I know how Toffee supporters and players are feeling right now.” “I’m quite dissatisfied,” he expressed his disappointment.

“It’s all about tiny margins in the Premier League.” It took us a bit to figure out who Wolves was. They took a 2-0 lead, which is huge in the Premier League.

“We left ourselves with a lot of work to do, but there were some positives in the second half.”