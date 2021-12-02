After Everton’s defeat to Liverpool, bookmakers are betting on Rafa Benitez’s dismissal.

Following Everton’s 4-1 defeat in the Merseyside Derby, betting company Paddy Power has begun to pay out on Rafa Benitez’s dismissal.

The Toffees sit 14th in the Premier League and haven’t won since a 2-0 victory over Norwich City in September.

After eight games without a win and a humiliating derby defeat to local rivals Liverpool, there is mounting speculation that the Spaniard will be fired sooner rather than later.

After tweeting that they are cashing out on Benitez becoming the next manager to lose his job, the time has come for Paddy Power.

“FULL-TIME! Liverpool 1-4 Everton We’ve had enough and are paying out on all bets that Rafa Benitez will be the next manager to go “They posted a gif of Benitez’s face superimposed over Robert Redford’s visage from the 1972 film Jeremiah Johnson on Twitter.

Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah both scored in the first 20 minutes, putting Everton two goals behind.

Following the second goal, a few supporters left Goodison Park.

Demari Gray pulled a goal back for the home side just before the break, restoring optimism for the visitors.

Salah and Diogo Jota scored second-half goals to send Everton to defeat, putting Benitez’s job in jeopardy.