After Everton’s defeat, Richarlison could follow Tim Cahill’s footsteps.

On August 30, 2004, Evertonians in the Old Trafford away end couldn’t help themselves as they chanted in unison, “Rooney’s gone to Chelsea, Rooney’s gone to Chelsea…”

Hundreds of Manchester United fans reached for their pocket radios for the latest in an era before social media and rapid news on your cell phone – had they truly missed out on the Toffees wonderkid? Fortunately for United, Rooney was unveiled the next day, and the rest is history.

After representing Australia at the Olympics, new guy Tim Cahill completed 70 minutes on debut in a gritty goalless draw, little did the Toffees’ supporters realize they were witnessing the beginnings of their own unique narrative.

The midfielder who was dangerous in the air helped propel an Everton side predicted for relegation high up the league as David Moyes’ side accomplished an amazing fourth-place finish after signing for £1.5 million from Millwall.

Seventeen years later, the Blues are without a talismanic figure due to Richarlison’s participation in the Summer Olympics for Brazil.

While the forward will miss the season’s first friendly at the Theatre of Dreams on August 7 and may be given a longer break after a pre-season that includes the Copa America, it is hoped he may make a sensational late comeback and provide a significant boost for Rafa Benitez early in the season.

Before being crowned Oceania Footballer of the Year, Cahill helped his side reach the quarter-finals in Athens, where he scored in a 5-1 triumph over Serbia.

With two trips up the East Lancs Road to make after joining his new club, the ‘Wizard of Oz’ showed Everton fans what to expect with a stunning header to seal a 1-0 win at Manchester City on September 11. He was ejected a minute later after receiving a second yellow card for removing his shirt in delirium.

Despite his suspension, Cahill went on to become the Toffees’ top goalscorer that season, scoring eleven goals in all competitions.

Everton took advantage of his aerial prowess and used the Australian as a box weapon. The summary comes to a close.