After Everton’s admission of ‘expectation,’ Jean-Luc Vasseur makes a January transfer claim.

Jean-Luc Vasseur, the manager of Everton Women, has hinted at the possibility of January transfers, but has stated that he will not rush things.

Following the retirement of Willie Kirk last month, the former Lyon manager took over at Walton Hall Park after a difficult start to the season.

In his three games in charge, the new manager has led his team to a win, a draw, and a loss, most recently drawing 1-1 at home to Manchester United on Sunday.

With the January transfer window approaching, Vasseur will explore the potential of increasing his side’s investment.

“You are too impatient!” he remarked in an exclusive interview with The Washington Newsday.

Yes, because it’s critical to receive feedback on the team.

“We have time in the coming windows to conduct a team audit and, if necessary, recruit one or two players to help the squad play and win better.”

Everton have already spent a lot of money on their team in recent transfer windows.

While a lot of money has been spent to develop the side, so far in 2021/22, the results haven’t been able to proceed in the right path.

Vasseur understands the pressure that his team is under as a result of this, but he is imploring everyone to be patient as his players adjust to his new system.

“This team comes with a lot of expectations,” he added.

“The players are aware of this, therefore we must strike a fair balance between our primary objectives.” When you’re a striker, for example, you need to score immediately since you know the crowd, club, and management will be waiting.

“First, we must succeed in integrating, and then you must assist the team in achieving good results.”

Everton attempted to use a three-at-the-back system earlier in the season under then-boss Kirk.

Following big losses to Manchester City and Chelsea to start the season, a different formation was used to better suit the team for the time being.

Vasseur admitted to being a supporter of three defenders, but hinted that he doesn’t think it’s the greatest option for his players right now.

