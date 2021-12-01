After Everton thrashed Brentford, Ben Godfrey sent a message to Merseyside derby fans.

Ben Godfrey has said that his favorite game as a kid was the Merseyside Derby, and that the intensity of the supporters’ emotions is what makes playing for Everton so memorable.

The Blues haven’t won in their last seven games, including tonight’s meeting against free-scoring rivals Liverpool.

Everton’s players were barracked by their own angry supporters while coming over to acknowledge them after Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at newly promoted Brentford, their fifth loss in the past six games.

Godfrey, on the other hand, claims that he thrives off the passion of the crowd, telling Everton’s website: “The passion of our supporters is what I love most about this club.”

“Football is a huge part of people’s life in the city, and Everton fans are quite passionate.”

“It’s amazing to be a part of that depth of feeling that produces the mood and intensity at our matches.”

“Playing for a club where people are so invested in your performances is all you could desire as a footballer.”

“Before I joined, I had a notion of the club’s beliefs. Growing up, the Merseyside Derby was my favorite game, and I would always watch a match at Goodison Park on TV because I adored the sound and atmosphere of the stadium.

“It’s a beautiful feeling to know the Evertonians having your back when you’re on the pitch.”

Godfrey, a £20 million purchase from Norwich City last October, was given a baptism of fire when he made his Everton debut against Liverpool in the same match last season.

However, due to coronavirus-related restrictions, that was the second Goodison Park Derby of 2020 to be played behind closed doors, and he recognizes that this will be a unique occasion.

“People frequently want to talk to me about making my Everton debut in a Merseyside Derby,” Godfrey stated. What an honor — I came on early at right-back, capping off a frenetic two weeks.

“I signed for Everton a fortnight ago, but went away with England Under-21s practically immediately.” Last October, I only had a few days of training before the game, but it was enough to learn what it meant around our building.

