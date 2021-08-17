After Everton reports, James Rodriguez breaks his silence on his Atletico Madrid transfer.

James Rodriguez has responded to a cryptic tweet implying that he could be leaving Everton.

Following Carlo Ancelotti’s return to Real Madrid, the Colombian playmaker has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park this summer.

Due to his isolation, he was left out of the matchday squad for Saturday’s 3-1 win over Southampton, which manager Rafael Benitez acknowledged.

According to The Washington Newsday, Everton is willing to let the 30-year-old leave the club this summer if a decent deal comes through.

Rodriguez shared a selfie on Twitter on Tuesday with the comment “Nunca dejes de creer,” which translates to “never stop believing” in English.

This is also Atletico Madrid’s motto, and his message, which included a smiling face emoji and the word “soon,” generated a stir on social media.

Rodriguez stated on a Twitch stream that he was unaware of the quote’s association with the La Liga champions.

“I had no idea this was the team’s motto; it was a complete coincidence,” Rodriguez remarked, as translated by Marca.

“I merely wrote a personal message; I didn’t mention I was going to a club or something.”

“I am not connected to this club, there have been no talks, nothing, but everyone knows.

“Yes, I go to a club; nevertheless, I do not declare it or give signals until it is already a truth, because anything can happen in football.

“For the press and everyone else who puts stuff out there, you need to acquire a little better knowledge; I didn’t want to stir up any controversy.”