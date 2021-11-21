After Everton injuries and a string of poor transfer moves, Rafa Benitez is facing a frightening new question.

You realize there’s a good chance you’ll depart the Etihad Stadium with little or nothing to show for your efforts.

That a trip to Manchester City is one of the most difficult matches of the season, and that a lot has to go right for you to get a point, much alone three.

But all you can do is hope that the harm is limited to a defeat. That football isn’t vicious enough to make things worse.

In the case of Everton, this is exactly the reality right now.

Rafa Benitez, for example, will have left Manchester this evening wondering if things could really be any worse.

Everton, who have now gone six games without a win, were convincingly defeated at the Etihad. Not disgraced, as many of these players were here in May under a different manager, but they were second best throughout the game, and their flaws and errors were highlighted. There will be few complaints if the score is three-nil. It could’ve been a lot worse.

But Benitez is well aware that this setback has cost him at least one crucial player – and possibly two – for the game against Brentford next Saturday.

A game that, on paper at least, looked like it may provide some respite during a grueling schedule leading up to Christmas has suddenly been made even more difficult. ‘That’s a big game next weekend,’ how many of us have remarked tonight? Because the question for Benitez and Evertonians isn’t so much about what the club can take away from their trip to Brentford as it is about what kind of team Benitez can field.

At the wrong time of the season, a light squad appears to be paper thin. Everton’s team, as one fan put it on social media, has the depth of a puddle, according to gallows humour.

Richarlison will miss the game after receiving his fifth booking of the season for a late challenge on Kyle Walker, while Demarai Gray is a major doubt after leaving the game after 17 minutes with a suspected groin complaint.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will continue to be unavailable. On Friday, Benitez suggested that the following game might be too soon. “The summary has come to an end.”