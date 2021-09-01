After Everton confirmed Salomon Rondon’s signing, Rafa Benitez sent him a 15-word letter.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has written his first message to forward Salomon Rondon, who joined the club on the day of the transfer deadline from Dalian Professional.

The Blues announced the arrival of the Venezuelan striker just before the 11 p.m. deadline on Tuesday, with the striker signing a two-year agreement at Goodison Park.

The 31-year-old will now give competition and back-up to Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the remainder of the 2021/22 season, with the option of a third year.

Benitez is familiar with Rondon, having worked with him at both Newcastle United and Dalian Professional in the Chinese Super League.

And, soon after the deal was finalized, the Everton manager took to Twitter to congratulate his new signing.

“Welcome @salorondon23, our paths intersect once more,” Benitez wrote. I’m hoping we’ll be able to rejoice shortly with victories.”

Rondon played the first part of the 2020/21 season on loan with CSKA Moscow, scoring four goals in 10 appearances in the Russian Premier League.

During his stint with Dalian Professional, the striker appeared in 27 Chinese Super League matches and scored 14 goals.