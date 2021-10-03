After Everton and Manchester United drew, national media claim Rafa Benitez should be fired.

Everton deservedly drew 1-1 with Manchester United at Old Trafford, but they should have claimed all three points on Saturday afternoon.

Andros Townsend imitated Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous celebration after canceling out Anthony Martial’s first-half opening with a great counter-attacking move.

When Tom Davies was discovered in the area with plenty of time to shape and shoot at goal, the Toffees had a chance to win the game late on.

Everton analysis – In Rafa Benitez’s masterpiece against Manchester United, a new lethal weapon appears.

The midfielder, though, chose to pass to Yerry Mina, and despite Everton having the ball in the net, it was ruled out for offside.

Rafa Benitez and his depleted squad, which is missing Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, and Seamus Coleman, will be buoyed by the result and are currently two points behind the leaders.

Take a look at how the national media covered Everton’s performance.

“After his appointment as manager sparked such a storm among the Goodison Park crowd, Rafael Benitez has quietly built a very impressive team.

“James Rodriguez’s flakiness has been replaced by a toughness that won’t be tossed aside as readily.

“Even without Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the Toffees were a strong unit that did not panic when United took the lead early on and took their time to settle in.

“And, knowing that United haven’t maintained a clean sheet in the Premier League at Old Trafford since March, they must have expected opportunities to present themselves.

“United’s depth was not enough to overcome a difficult game plan. Gray, who cost £1.7 million, was the best player on display. For Everton, austerity has been the mother of reinvention.

“However, even if a transfer fee analysis is reductive, the important point is that Bentez has built a team that is more than the sum of its parts, some of whom were acquired on the cheap, brought together by circumstance, and working with a desire to make Evertonians proud.

“If United are significantly less than the sum of their pricey parts, Everton – who, it should be noted, were without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, and Seamus Coleman – are much more.”

