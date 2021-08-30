After ESPN broadcasts an online-only high school football game, questions arise.

One of the year’s most anticipated national showcases for high school football ended in a drubbing when Florida’s IMG Academy, one of the country’s most respected sports boarding schools, defeated the totally unknown Bishop Sycamore of Ohio 58-0.

Because high school sports are rarely featured on ESPN’s main network, the event was intended to be a showcase for the best in the country. Instead, the lopsided loss has some wondering if the sports network was duped into allowing Bishop Sycamore to compete in the first place.

Commentators on the GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff noted Bishop Sycamore claimed in a press release that they had a number of D1 prospects, despite the fact that they do not. The school is also accused of reporting the names of players on the active roster who were not actually on the team.

“Bishop Sycamore informed us that they have several division one prospects on their roster. To be honest, we couldn’t corroborate a lot of it,” ESPN’s announcer stated during the game. “From what we’ve seen so far, this isn’t a fair fight, and you’ve got to be concerned about health safety at this point.”

The website for Bishop Sycamore displayed a basic, poorly-designed interface that focused primarily on the school’s football team, with no mention of academics. The “about us” and “staff” pages are blank, while the “2021 Schedule coming soon!” page says. While some have questioned whether Bishop Sycamore is a real school, FootballScoop revealed that the Ohio-based institution could be an online-only institution.

Beyond its dubious academic credibility, the school’s football record suggested it should never have been allowed to share the same platform as IMG, which has trained the likes of Serena and Venus Williams. The school had a 0-6 record the previous year and had fallen 56-6 to IMG in its last meeting.

Part of the problem, I believe, is that a third party (I believe it is Paragon Marketing) works as the broker for these games. IMG required an opponent for the game to be played at PBTS, so the broker finds a taker, and when the coach is a charlatan, the D1 talent hoax gets them on TV.

