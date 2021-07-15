After Erling Haaland’s transfer bid, Manchester United may have done Liverpool a favor.

Chelsea’s alleged plans to bring Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland to Chelsea this summer might inflict a big indirect blow to Liverpool’s Premier League title chances.

Chelsea wants to offer Tammy Abraham to Borussia Dortmund as part of their bid to sign Haaland, according to the Mirror this evening.

The 20-year-old, who is valued at £150 million, is the Champions League winners’ top summer transfer target, ahead of Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane.

After selling Jadon Sancho to Manchester United, Dortmund is determined to keep Haaland.

Aston Villa and West Ham are among the clubs interested in signing Abraham, either on loan or permanently, for the upcoming season.

The striker, who was one of Chelsea’s top scorers last season, is said to prefer a move to the London Stadium.

However, all interested teams have been informed that Chelsea intends to use Abraham, who is 23 years old, as a makeweight in their effort to sign Haaland. Abraham’s contract with the Londoners expires in 2023, and the Londoners value him at £50 million, a number that Dortmund considers exorbitant given Thomas Tuchel’s expulsion from the squad last season.

After scoring 48 goals in 51 appearances for club and country last season, Haaland has become one of the most sought-after players in the world.

If Chelsea can deploy Abraham as a makeweight, they will have a better chance of landing Dortmund’s most wanted player.

In recent years, Manchester City and Pep Guardiola have emerged as Klopp’s main local adversaries, with the Citizens reclaiming the Premier League championship from Liverpool last season, making it three Premier League titles in four seasons for the Etihad Stadium club.

However, with Chelsea’s appointment of Thomas Tuchel yielding instant fruit in their Champions League victory over Guardiola’s team and the club likely to strengthen heavily again, Klopp will be faced with keeping Chelsea at bay throughout the season.

Tuchel has made significant progress since taking over the reins in West London following the firing of Frank Lampard.

Tuchel and Klopp are well acquainted, with the Chelsea manager having followed in Klopp's footsteps.