After equalizing against Liverpool, Man City sent a weird ‘justice’ tweet.

At Anfield, the Reds were held to a 2-2 draw by the reigning Premier League winners, retaining their unblemished start to the season.

Sadio Mane gave the hosts the lead just before the hour mark, but Phil Foden quickly equalized.

With a brilliant solo goal, Mohamed Salah restored Liverpool’s advantage, but a Kevin De Bruyne equalizer saw the points shared.

Pep Guardiola was furious after James Milner was not awarded a second yellow card shortly before Salah’s goal.

Following Salah’s goal, referee Paul Tierney issued Guardiola a yellow card for his response.

Then, after De Bruyne scored, Man City’s Twitter account confirmed the goal, albeit with some strange wording.

The account simply stated: “Justice,” meaning that Man City had been harmed in some way by the game’s prior outcome.

Going into the October international break, Liverpool is in second place in the Premier League table, one point behind leaders Chelsea.