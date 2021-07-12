After England’s victory, victorious Italy returns home to a hero’s welcome.

After defeating England in a thrilling penalty shootout to win Euro 2020 at Wembley and end the host nation’s 55-year wait for a second major trophy, Italy’s players were hailed as heroes on Monday.

After the team’s plane came down in Rome barely hours after the triumph in London on Sunday night, Giorgio Chiellini, the 36-year-old captain, and coach Roberto Mancini held the dazzling trophy aloft.

Around 200 supporters greeted the Azzurri as they returned to the Italian capital, yelling “We’re the Champions of Europe!” in front of Chiellini, who was wearing a crown.

Given the continuing coronavirus pandemic, no victory celebration was envisaged. Instead, the besuited players attended a ceremony at the palace of President Sergio Mattarella, who had himself been at Wembley for Sunday’s match, after spending a few hours at their hotel.

As they arrived, Mancini told reporters, “We are glad to have offered joy and hope to the Italians after such a terrible period.” Chiellini was still carrying the trophy.

Italy recovered from conceding the fastest goal ever in a European Championship final to equalize and then win a 3-2 shootout triumph at Wembley on a night of tremendous drama.

It is the Italians’ second European title, and their victory represents a stunning turnaround for Mancini’s team, which had failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

England’s failure from the penalty spot, on the other hand, prolonged their terrible record in shootouts and left them still yearning for a big trophy after winning the 1966 World Cup on home soil.

Three England players who missed penalties — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka – were treated to a barrage of racial abuse online from their own and other supporters, further dampening the mood.

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, led the condemnation of the “appalling abuse,” while England manager Gareth Southgate called it “unforgivable.”

Fans flocked to the streets from Milan to Palermo on Sunday night to celebrate their team’s victory, putting worries of the epidemic aside.

After a late night of partying, several fans were groggy on Monday and ordered double espressos to wake up.

After 17 months of the virus, which devastated Italy, greengrocer Matteo Falovo in Rome spoke for many when he said it was “a delight to be able to think about something else.”

There were over 67,000 people in attendance at Wembley Stadium. Brief News from Washington Newsday.