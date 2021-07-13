After England’s victory, the victorious Italians were feted as heroes in Rome.

After defeating England in a dramatic penalty shootout to win Euro 2020 at Wembley, Italy’s players were feted as heroes on Monday with a day of celebrations culminating in an open top bus trip through Rome.

Before the Azzurri boarded a bus and made a victorious ride through exuberant people waving the tricolor flag, both Italy’s prime leader and president conducted ceremonies for them.

It was the culmination of an emotional 24 hours that began with a night of drama at Wembley on Sunday night, when Italy came back from conceding the fastest goal ever in a European Championship final to equalize and then win a 3-2 shootout triumph.

It is the Italians’ second European title, and their victory represents a stunning turnaround for Mancini’s team, which had failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Leonardo Bonucci, who was visibly moved, stated, “It’s a renaissance for Italian football.”

“We have a fantastic bunch, we love one other, and we know where we came from,” said Gianluigi Donnarumma, the tournament’s top player, who was pivotal in London.

England’s failure from the penalty spot, on the other hand, prolonged their terrible record in shootouts and left them still yearning for a big trophy after winning the 1966 World Cup on home soil.

Three England players who missed penalties — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka – were treated to a barrage of racial abuse online from their own and other supporters, further dampening the mood.

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, led the condemnation of the “appalling abuse,” while England manager Gareth Southgate called it “unforgivable.”

The Italy team arrived in Rome early Monday morning, with captain Giorgio Chiellini and coach Roberto Mancini hoisting the dazzling trophy aloft as they exited the plane.

Around 200 admirers met them at their hotel, yelling “We’re the Champions of Europe!” as they awoke early – or never went to bed.

Concerns about the coronavirus, which swept through Italy in February last year and has claimed nearly 128,000 lives, had cast doubt on whether they would hold the annual victory parade.

However, after visiting with President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the squad was given the opportunity to properly welcome the spectators while still wearing their medals.

Mancini told reporters, "We are glad to have offered joy and hope to the Italians after such a tough period."