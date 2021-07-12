After England’s penalty claim, Jack Grealish retaliates, saying, “I wanted one.”

Jack Grealish has explained why he did not take a penalty in England’s Euro 2020 final shootout loss to Italy, despite Roy Keane’s claims that he should have.

As the Three Lions looked for a winner, the Aston Villa playmaker was inserted nine minutes into extra time. However, with the score tied at 1-1, the game went to penalties, which Grealish failed to take.

While Harry Kane and Harry Maguire scored from the spot, and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made two saves to keep the Italians out, Marcus Rahsford struck the post, and Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Jasper Cillessen’s strike.

It was then up to Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka to score the game-winning penalty, but Donnarumma guessed correctly once more.

Despite never having taken a penalty for his club team, the Gunners winger was given the task of taking the fifth kick for his country at the age of 19.

“If you’re (Raheem) Sterling or (Jack) Grealish, you can’t sit there and have a young boy [Saka] go up for a penalty ahead of you, you can’t,” former Manchester United captain Keane remarked.

“You can’t allow a shy 19-year-old to take the stage in front of you. They have to come in front of the young guy and stand up because they have a lot more experience, Sterling has won trophies.”

On Monday morning, Grealish, on the other hand, was quick to defend himself. Keane, who took to Twitter to share a link to some of his quotes, maintained, “I said I wanted to take one!!!!”

“The manager (Gareth Southgate) has made a lot of good judgments this tournament, and he did it again tonight!

“But I’m not going to let people say I didn’t want to take a peno when I said I would…”

Southgate explained after the game that deciding who would take penalties in the shootout was up to him, saying, “It is down to me.” I chose the penalty-takers based on their performance in practice.

“No one is by themselves. We’ve won as a team before, and if we don’t win this game, it’ll be on all of us.

“It’s all up to me when it comes to penalties.” The summary comes to a close.