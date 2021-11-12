After England’s miraculous goal, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson praised him as “the Mackem Messi.”

Jordan Henderson scored his second England goal, and his first at Wembley, in the World Cup qualifier against Albania on Friday night.

It was also a magnificent goal, as the Liverpool captain played a clean one-two with Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, whom he had set up minutes before with a cross that was precisely put onto the Tottenham striker’s head.

After receiving the ball from Kane, Henderson took the ball past one defender with his right foot before directing it into the net with his left.

It put England up 3-0, and Kane went on to complete his hat-trick before half-time to make it 5-0.

Fans praised Henderson’s goal on social media, with the Liverpool captain trending on Twitter.

Henderson was compared to Argentina’s Lionel Messi in one tweet, while another wondered, “When will people rate this man?”

“England’s captain in my books,” one person tweeted.

“I think the VAR check after the goal was simply to see whether that actually was Jordan Henderson who scored that… Lovely footwork,” another Twitter user speculated.

Henderson had a fantastic first 45 minutes, being involved in much of England’s forward play and going into the changing room with an assist and a goal.