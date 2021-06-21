After England’s COVID turmoil, Gareth Southgate provides an update on Jordan Henderson.

Jordan Henderson will play for England in their last Euro 2020 group game against Czech Republic, according to Gareth Southgate.

The Liverpool captain has so far been an unused substitute for the Three Lions, having only just returned from injury following groin surgery in February.

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell, who are now self-isolating after conversing with Chelsea teammate Billy Gilmour, who has subsequently tested positive for coronavirus, after England’s 0-0 draw with Scotland on Friday, could be unavailable to Southgate.

Henderson is one candidate to replace Mount in the Three Lions midfield against the Czechs if Mount is forced to miss the game.

When asked about the state of his squad, Southgate said he is delighted with the growth of both the midfielder and Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, and expressed his hopes for their participation in the tournament’s final stages.

At his pre-match press conference, he said, “The majority of our players are in good physical shape.” “We have players who haven’t started because they’ve missed training or have been injured, so that’s part of the reason some of those people haven’t started games.

“Both (Henderson and Maguire) are in excellent shape and will play tomorrow. Given the amount of time they’ve missed, the situations are slightly different. We’re pleased with how they’ve progressed.

“They’ve already had a huge impact around the training sessions and the squad without even being on the pitch.

“I couldn’t be happier with our group of players, especially the senior guys, and the effect and impact they’ve made.

“Missing games is a huge letdown for any athlete. Of course, they want to get on the field, and we’re hopeful they can contribute significantly to our team’s success in this tournament.”

While Henderson is available to feature against Czech Republic, Southgate confirmed he has not yet made a decision about his starting XI as he confirmed England are yet to find out if Mount and Chilwell will miss the game.

“Although we work on the training pitch, we’ve not confirmed the team. We put some players in and move. Summary ends.