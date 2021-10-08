After emotions ‘boiled over,’ Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones backed to achieve a compromise.

Curtis Jones, a Liverpool teenager, is capable of striking a balance between enthusiasm and poise, according to England Under-21s boss Lee Carsley.

Jones has established himself as a regular first-team player for the Reds in recent weeks, scoring in a 3-3 draw at Brentford, starring in a 5-1 triumph at Porto, and starting in Sunday’s tense 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

After Georginio Wijnaldum’s departure and Thiago Alcantara’s injury problems, the Liverpool academy product appears to be the most capable of bringing attacking flair to the Reds’ midfield trio.

The 20-year-old has shown signs of maturation this season, and he will join the England Under-21 group in the hopes of showcasing his abilities on the international stage.

Jones received a red card in his final game for the England youth team, when he reacted angrily to Croatian players’ celebrations after a late goal stopped the Three Lions from progressing to the European Under-21 Championship finals in March.

According to the Daily Mirror, Carsley believes Jones is capable of channeling his rage in the appropriate way ahead of the team’s forthcoming matches against Slovenia and Andorra.

“You want the players to be enthusiastic,” the former Everton midfielder explained. “It did occasionally boil over, and there was a lot of frustration associated with that.” The U21s and England had a frustrating and unsatisfactory day overall.

“These are young players, and mistakes are bound to happen.” I recall myself as an 18-19 year old with a temperament and attitude that was inconsistent. You must learn from your mistakes.

“He doesn’t give off the vibe of a player who can’t keep his emotions in check.” We encourage him since he is highly motivated and wants to win.” Jones’ suspension was extended due to the cancellation of a match against Romania during the previous international break, and Carsley remarked about how Jones had aided some of the other members of the squad during his absence.

"It was obvious at the last U21 camp, Curtis was not available for the Kosovo game after the Romania game was canceled, and if anything, he.

