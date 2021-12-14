After Edouard Mendy’s arrival, ex-Liverpool star makes a claim for Alisson and Ederson.

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson believes Ederson is the finest goalkeeper in the Premier League, ahead of Alisson.

Since their debut in the English Premier League, the Brazilian duo have been regarded as two of the greatest in the business, having made significant contributions to their respective clubs.

Edouard Mendy, whose strong performances helped Chelsea win the Champions League last season, is another goalkeeper who is now being compared to Liverpool’s Alisson and City’s Ederson.

Johnson believes that there is nothing that separates the tough trio, but that Ederson is slightly ahead of the pack due to his superior ball-handling abilities.

When comparing the keepers, the ex-Liverpool right-back told bettingodds.com, “It’s a tough one.”

He went on to say about Mendy: “I’d put him in third place behind Alisson and Ederson, but that isn’t a knock on Mendy since the other two are so outstanding.

“Ederson is the best because of how adept he is with his feet and how he plays as a second defense at times, allowing others to take more aggressive positions.”

Last season, Ederson had the most clean sheets in the Premier League (19), with Mendy coming in second (16)

With nine clean sheets this season, Alisson is presently leading the way, although Ederson (8) and Mendy (8) are close behind in the hunt for the Golden Glove (7).