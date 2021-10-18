After dominating the Chargers, the Ravens remain focused on the bigger picture.

The Baltimore Ravens have their sights set on a much bigger goal, despite a solid start to the season.

The club is not allowing their recent success get the best of them after a resounding 34-6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Coach John Harbaugh was asked how significant this victory was as he took the platform.

“It doesn’t seem to say anything long-term to me.” It simply states that we had a fantastic day today and that we played the game the way we needed to today. “As much as possible, [the defense]stopped the run, halted the screen, and stopped the controlled passing game,” Harbaugh said calmly.

The Ravens had a balanced performance against the Chargers, with the offense scoring points and the defense making multiple key stops, including two fourth-down stops by CB Marlon Humphrey.

On defense, defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale made all the right decisions, restricting the Chargers to 208 yards of offense while offensive coordinator Greg Roman misfired in the passing game and opted for more rushing plays, resulting in a total of 327 yards.

Lamar Jackson, the Ravens’ quarterback, led the offense with 167 passing yards and one score, while the running backs backed him up with three touchdowns.

Jackson also earned his 35th career victory, beating Dan Marino’s record of most games won by a quarterback before the age of 25.

While the Ravens may be ecstatic about his achievement, the 2019 NFL MVP reiterated his coach’s views by suggesting that the squad is more focused on “something else”—the Lombardi trophy.

“There are still a lot of games remaining in the season.” All we want to do is keep winning. Just focus on one game at a time. “That’s all,” Jackson said when questioned about his laid-back manner.

The Ravens’ grip on the AFC was strengthened by their victory over the Chargers, who now have a five-win, one-loss record.

The Ravens will attempt to make it six wins in a row when they host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7 at M&T Bank Stadium before their bye week in Week 8.