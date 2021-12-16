After Divock Origi’s legendary Liverpool goal against Barcelona, Jurgen Klopp asked Andy Robertson the following question.

Few Liverpool supporters will soon forget the club’s famous 4-0 victory over Barcelona.

Jurgen Klopp’s side overcame a three-goal deficit against all odds to reach the Champions League final, arguably Anfield’s greatest-ever night.

Liverpool were managed to keep Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at bay and score four goals without Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino on the night, which is still a bizarre outcome.

Andy Robertson has now spoken about that memorable night beneath the lights, insisting that the Reds believed they could pull off the unbelievable.

When asked if he believed it was feasible, the Liverpool left-back responded: “Because it happened, it’s simple to respond.

“But what I can say is that the manner we were in the locker room ten minutes before kick-off was unlike anything I’ve ever seen. It was the focal point, as seen by everyone’s enthusiasm.” Due to injury, the Scotland international was taken off at halftime and was replaced by Gini Wijnaldum, who scored the Reds’ second and third goals against Barcelona.

And Robertson has confessed that he missed both of the Dutchman’s finishes, as well as the fact that Klopp was looking the other way for Divock Origi’s crucial tie-breaker.

“I was in the shower when the second and third goals were scored. ‘Goal, goal!’ exclaimed someone as they ran in. I was rushing to get dressed as soon as possible “He told BT Sport about it.

“I went out with a 3-0 lead, and after the fourth goal was scored, the manager came around and asked, ‘What happened?’ I believe Trent stole it too quickly for him, and he never saw it!” Liverpool, of course, went on to win the title after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final in Madrid, and Robertson has confessed that the Reds always believed they could upset their Premier League rivals.

“Fortunately, we had previous season experience and conducted things a little differently building up to it,” he said.

“We went into that game with confidence. We thought we were superior.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”